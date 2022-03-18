-$0.12 EPS Expected for Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

LOCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOCL opened at $6.59 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

