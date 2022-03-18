-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

OIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $414.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

