-$0.02 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Impinj posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,295,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $63.72 on Friday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

