ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 241.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:ZTO traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,528. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.