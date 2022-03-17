Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.69.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $4,947,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
