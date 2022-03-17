Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $109,498.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,806.81 or 1.00053965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00237413 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.00275352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00129410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003828 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003521 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,109,683 coins and its circulating supply is 11,080,183 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

