Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Hold

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

