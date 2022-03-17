Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Hold

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84.
