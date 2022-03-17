Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to “Buy”

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

