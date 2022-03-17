Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) to Hold

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03. Honest has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

