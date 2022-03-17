Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

