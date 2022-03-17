Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “
Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24.
About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
