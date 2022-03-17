Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

JEF opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,827,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,065,000 after buying an additional 563,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

