Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) to Hold

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

BFRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

