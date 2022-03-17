Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($31.86) to GBX 2,280 ($29.65) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,850 ($50.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,040 ($39.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,628.57.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. ASOS has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.