Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($31.86) to GBX 2,280 ($29.65) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,850 ($50.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,040 ($39.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,628.57.
About ASOS (Get Rating)
ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
