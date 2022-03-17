Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) to Strong Sell

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AKYA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 1,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 815,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 355,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 230,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,682,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

