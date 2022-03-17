Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Sell

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of DANOY opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

