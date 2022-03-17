Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 117,184 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $578.77 million, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 2.21. Manitowoc has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

