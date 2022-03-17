Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPKGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 372,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 24.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK opened at $3.48 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

