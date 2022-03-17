Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) to post sales of $425.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the highest is $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $448.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,378,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 661,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

