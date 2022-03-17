Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after purchasing an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

