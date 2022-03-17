Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $615.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65.

About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.