Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portage Biotech.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $44.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.