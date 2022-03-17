Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Announce -$1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) to report ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($1.02). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover I-Mab.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in I-Mab by 2,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

