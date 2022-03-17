Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.