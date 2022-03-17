Zacks: Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. 1,356,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.