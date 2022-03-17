Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

