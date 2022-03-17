Zacks: Analysts Expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

