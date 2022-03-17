Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). OneSpan reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpan.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,219,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 407,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25. OneSpan has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.63.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.