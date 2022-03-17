Zacks: Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 30,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,467. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter worth $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Latch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.