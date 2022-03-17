Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. KBR reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

KBR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 27,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. KBR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 583.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KBR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.