Zacks: Analysts Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Equities analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.25). IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,045. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

