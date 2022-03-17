Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

