Zacks: Analysts Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

GMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of GMTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 390,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.