Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will report $242.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.80 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $47.79. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.