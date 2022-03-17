Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) will report $242.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.80 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $47.79. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.