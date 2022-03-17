Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of MRKR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 107,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,440. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,143,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

