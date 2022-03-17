Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to announce $63.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.21 million and the highest is $80.70 million. Limoneira reported sales of $45.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $196.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.18 million to $214.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $215.60 million, with estimates ranging from $209.40 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

