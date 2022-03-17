Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSP. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Datto by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. Datto has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

