Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.87. BRP posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.41 on Thursday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

