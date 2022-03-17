Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $164.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.20 million and the lowest is $163.82 million. Anaplan posted sales of $129.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $745.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.98 million to $745.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $930.36 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,273,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.