Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.