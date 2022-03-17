XTRABYTES Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $352,248.79 and approximately $27.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00214966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00198165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

