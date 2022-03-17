XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%.

NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,700. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 2,868.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 354,288 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 1,074.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in XpresSpa Group by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

