XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

XPHYF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. XPhyto Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.49.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

