Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading 9.5% Higher

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.85. 396,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 591,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$289.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

