Wrapped BNB Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $629.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $389.13 or 0.00951091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.20 or 0.06868505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.55 or 0.99998374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,368,275 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

