WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Up 31.7% in February

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 187,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in WPP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WPP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in WPP by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $774.00.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
