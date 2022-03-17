WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Up 31.7% in February

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 187,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in WPP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WPP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in WPP by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $774.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. WPP has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.