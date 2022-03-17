WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $774.00.

WPP stock opened at $69.37 on Monday. WPP has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in WPP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

