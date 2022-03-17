Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.53 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Workiva by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Workiva by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

