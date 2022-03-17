Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 418,861 shares.The stock last traded at $124.43 and had previously closed at $123.27.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

