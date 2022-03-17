Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 626,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,528. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.