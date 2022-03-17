Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.59.

NYSE WSM opened at $152.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

